I have never told any girl to carryout an abortion – Davido
Following his baby mama drama, Nigerian pop sensation, Davido says he has never asked any girl to carry out an abortion. The pop singer, who made the disclosure in an interview with Guardian, noted that though he is not in support of having children out of wedlock, but babies are blessings. According to Davido, “All […]
I have never told any girl to carryout an abortion – Davido
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG