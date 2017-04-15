Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I have quit music for something more rewarding- Mr. Eazi

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

”I have quit music” The humor in most artistes go unnoticed until they decide to let the bird fly. This Mr Eazi did a couple of hours ago, taking to his IG page to announce to his fans, that he will no longer be making music, as he has taken up a new job, ‘WHISTLE …

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post I have quit music for something more rewarding- Mr. Eazi appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.