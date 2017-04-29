Pages Navigation Menu

‘I Love My Wife So Much’ – Mercy Aigbe’s Husband, Lanre Gentry Shares Photo Of Them After Reports That He Battered Her

Posted on Apr 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mercy Aigbe’s marriage to her husband, Lanre Gentry has crashed over alleged domestic violence. The couple had a nasty fight last week that left Mercy hospitalized with severe injuries. Lanre, today shared a photo of a woman fighting with a man and wrote; “Say ‘No’ to the promiscuous n irresponsible women….#ma quote#”. Three hours later, …

The post 'I Love My Wife So Much' – Mercy Aigbe's Husband, Lanre Gentry Shares Photo Of Them After Reports That He Battered Her appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

