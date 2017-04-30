Pages Navigation Menu

I love Nigeria, Britain, eba and egusi–Joshua, UK-based boxer

Posted on Apr 30, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua, UK-based boxer, born to Nigerian parentsd, who efeated Wladimir Klitschko yesterday at Wembley Stadium and became the new World Heavyweight boxing Champion of unified IBF,WBO and WBC has revealed that though people see him as Briton, he loves Nigeria. Moreover, he loves eba and egusi. He revealed this to Oma Akatugba, a sports journalist and Sportsbrand boss and the story was published by The Cable.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

