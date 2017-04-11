Pages Navigation Menu

I may die before 2019 – Pope Francis

Posted on Apr 11, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis has said he might not be alive in 2019. He stated this while speaking at a vigil service on the Catholic Church’s World Youth Day last weekend. According to the Associated Press, the 80-year-old referred to his own death twice in the span of a few minutes at […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

