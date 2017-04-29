I may run against El-Rufai in 2019 – Senator Shehu Sani – NAIJ.COM

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Apr 29, 2017


I may run against El-Rufai in 2019 – Senator Shehu Sani
An All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator representing Kaduna Central Shehu Sani has declared his interest in running for the gubernatorial seat in Kaduna state. NAIJ.com gathered that the Senator said he might be running against the present governor …
2019 election: I may run against El-Rufai – Senator Shehu SaniDaily Post Nigeria

