“I met the King!” – Adekunle Gold narrates his meeting with Nigerian Legend King Sunny Ade

Nigerian alternative singer and songwriter, Adekunle Kosoko popularly known by his stage name of Adekunle Gold who is currently on a UK tour had the opportunity of meeting his longtime idol, the legendary King Sunny Ade. According to the YBNL act, he was trying to catch a nap when he saw the legend on Darey‘s (who […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

