“I Miss My Paddy” – Uti Nwachukwu Gushes Over Karen Igho As She Adds A Year

Nigerian actor, TV host and model, Uti Nwachukwu took to Instagram to gush over Karen Igho as she adds a year today, April 6. Nwachukwu shared a photo of her and wrote; ” Happy birthday sister gel!!👸👸🙌🙌 …I miss you scata!!! @karenighorakos 😣🙌🙌 MAY GOD perfect every single thing that concerns you and may Hapiness …

The post “I Miss My Paddy” – Uti Nwachukwu Gushes Over Karen Igho As She Adds A Year appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

