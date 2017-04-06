“I Miss My Paddy” – Uti Nwachukwu Gushes Over Karen Igho As She Adds A Year
Nigerian actor, TV host and model, Uti Nwachukwu took to Instagram to gush over Karen Igho as she adds a year today, April 6. Nwachukwu shared a photo of her and wrote; ” Happy birthday sister gel!!👸👸🙌🙌 …I miss you scata!!! @karenighorakos 😣🙌🙌 MAY GOD perfect every single thing that concerns you and may Hapiness …
The post “I Miss My Paddy” – Uti Nwachukwu Gushes Over Karen Igho As She Adds A Year appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG