“I Miss My Paddy” – Uti Nwachukwu Gushes Over Karen Igho As She Adds A Year

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian actor, TV host and model, Uti Nwachukwu took to Instagram to gush over Karen Igho as she adds a year today, April 6. Nwachukwu shared a photo of her and wrote; ” Happy birthday sister gel!!👸👸🙌🙌 …I miss you scata!!! @karenighorakos 😣🙌🙌 MAY GOD perfect every single thing that concerns you and may Hapiness …

