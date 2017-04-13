“I named you 2face ‘cos of your envy, hatred,” Blackface tells former bandmate

Erstwhile member of the defunct Nigerian hip hop group, Plantashun Boyz, Black face, has called out music Legend, Tuface for castigating him in his songs and also not crediting him for using his lyrics. He blamed Tuface for his downfall in the music industry because he was envious of his progress. Blackface claimed he gave …

The post “I named you 2face ‘cos of your envy, hatred,” Blackface tells former bandmate appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA.

