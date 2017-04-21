Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“I never collected anyone’s wife from them” – OAP Freeze Responds to Allegations from an Instagram Account – Bella Naija

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Bella Naija

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
“I never collected anyone's wife from them” – OAP Freeze Responds to Allegations from an Instagram Account
Bella Naija
OAP Freeze has responded to allegations made from an Instagram account – @andelasmith – about him impregnating a married woman who was still living with her husband at the time. Recall that an account with the same name had made similar …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.