“I never collected anyone’s wife” – OAP Freeze responds to wife-snatching saga
Popular media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde aka Daddy Freeze, has responded to allegations made from a faceless Instagram account-@andelasmith – about him impregnating a married woman who was still living with her husband at the time. The newly opened Instagram/Twitter account has been solely focused on calling out on-air personality Freeze for a few days now. …
