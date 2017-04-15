I Never Paid £300,000 To Cover Allegation Of Rape – Ronaldo

German magazine Der Spiegel has today claimed the former Manchester United star was involved in the incident in 2009, and the woman was allegedly paid a settlement sum in 2010.

In a statement from his agent, published in response today, he calls the article a “piece of journalistic fiction’ and describes the claims as ‘outrageous and disgusting.”

The allegations reportedly came from a letter written by the woman – who was in her 20s at the time – but Ronaldo denies ever seeing it.

The statement reads: “The German newspaper Der Spiegel today publishes an extensive report on an allegation of rape alleged to have been made to Cristiano Ronaldo in 2009, i.e about 8 years ago.

“It is a piece of journalistic fiction. The alleged victim refuses to be identified and corroborates the story.

“And the whole plot is based on unsigned documents and where the parties are identified by codes, in emails between lawyers who do not concern Cristiano Ronaldo and whose authenticity he does not know, and in a supposed letter that would have been sent by the putative victim, but which he never received.