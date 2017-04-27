I never said Buhari to work from home henceforth – Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, says he “never said that President Muhammadu Buhari is to work from home henceforth.”

In a statement issued, in Abuja, on Wednesday, the minister said the reporting in a section of the media of his post- Federal Executive Council (FEC) briefing that the President is to work from home henceforth is erroneous.

The statement, signed by his Special Adviser, Mr. Segun Adeyemi, the minister said “the President only decided to work from home today, not that he has decided to work from home henceforth”.

He said the headlines in a section of the media, ”Buhari to now work from home – Lai Mohammed,” is a misrepresentation of his statement at the briefing.

Quoting verbatim the relevant section of his briefing, Alhaji Mohammed said: ”He (the President) wanted to rest today. .

“He asked the Vice President to preside over today’s meeting.

“In addition, he also asked that all his files be taken home to him and he will be working from home today.” he said.

It was observed that Channels Television online report of the briefing quoted the minster correctly.

The report on the website of channelstv.com has the headline “Buhari to work from home today”

The report quoted the minister: “The President sent a word that he wanted to rest today and asked the Vice President to preside over today’s meeting. The president also asked that all his files be taken home to him and will be working from home.

Sun

