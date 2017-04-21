“I never thought I will have a reason to laugh again,” Tiwa Savage’s Husband, TeeBillz

Mavin Queen, Tiwa Savage’s husband, TeeBillz took to his social media page to tell the story of how far he has come following the crisis which rocked his marriage. Recall that Tiwa Savage and her husband had a major clash last year with TeeBillz calling the singer and her family out followed by his attempted…

The post “I never thought I will have a reason to laugh again,” Tiwa Savage’s Husband, TeeBillz appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

