“I never thought I will have a reason to laugh again,” Tiwa Savage’s Husband, TeeBillz
Mavin Queen, Tiwa Savage’s husband, TeeBillz took to his social media page to tell the story of how far he has come following the crisis which rocked his marriage. Recall that Tiwa Savage and her husband had a major clash last year with TeeBillz calling the singer and her family out followed by his attempted…
