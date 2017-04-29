I Regret Not Starting Hijab Designing Earlier – Fatima

Fatima Garba is a 19-year-old young lady, who is combining her business of designing hijabs (Muslim veils), with her higher education at Alhikmah University, Ilorin, Kwara State. She is driving her business and passion through her company: Pink Dust Hijabs. Entreprenureship runs in her family as her mother and elder sister are equally self-employed women. In fact she took a cue from the two, and today, she stands her ground in the business she so much loves to do.

Your Background

My name is Fatima Garba. I was born on the 19th of May, 1998. I was born and raised in Abuja. I attended Air Force Girls’ Comprehensive School Jos, presently at Alhikmah University Ilorin studying English Language. I’m in my second year.

How Did It All Start?

My business, Pink Dust Hijabs, mainly started through influence. My mum and my elder sister are into business and I loved seeing how they did what they do. So I just decided why not start my own. And selling hijab (veils) was what I decided to go into.

Your Drive?

Honestly it’s just passion and support. The fact that I love what I do also makes it easier for me to continue and also the love and support I get from my family members and customers.

Your Edge Over Your Competitors?

I guess the fact that I try to be as real and creative as possible.

Your Challenges?

Honestly, it’s having to combine school and business. It’s not the easiest thing to be honest.

Your Achievements?

Getting to sell out all my collections so far is a real achievement and also, getting featured by up to six blogs in the past months was an overwhelming success.

Your Secret Tip?

The thing is I communicate with my customers in the nicest way possible because who would buy your product if they have to deal with rudeness or lack of courtesy before they could even order? I don’t think anyone.

Your Most memorable Moment?

That would be the first time I exhibited my hijabs (veils). It was at the fusion fun fair in Abuja. I was actually really nervous. I thought no one would buy them. But Alhmadullilah, people bought and that’s what motivated me to continue.

Your Mentors?

Christine Amanpour, my mother, mainly because I think she has superpowers, FaizaGarba and Basma K, the queen of modest fashion.

What Do You Dread Most?

Anything that has to do with me stopping this business.

Any Regrets?

My biggest regret till date is not starting this business earlier.

Project For The Future

I have so many plans. But I have to take it one step at a time. I plan on having an online store and also opening a store, competing with other hijab selling companies around the world.

Hobbies

I enjoy reading, fabric shopping, having good conversations and creating different hijab looks.

How Do You Balance School With a Business?

Honestly, it’s not easy, but what can I do? When school is in session, I limit business to just weekends mostly Saturdays, and try as much as possible not to bring it into my week days.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

