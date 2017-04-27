Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I Saw Some People Mourning Desmond Elliot – Nigerian Pastor Prophesize

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in Nollywood | 0 comments

A Nigerian pastor, Celestian Michael has raised alarm after according to him, he fell into a trance and saw people mourning Nollywood actor, and Lagos state house of Assembly member, Desmond Elliot. He also asked people to join him in praying against it. He wrote;

The post I Saw Some People Mourning Desmond Elliot – Nigerian Pastor Prophesize appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.