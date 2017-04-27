I Saw Some People Mourning Desmond Elliot – Nigerian Pastor Prophesize

A Nigerian pastor, Celestian Michael has raised alarm after according to him, he fell into a trance and saw people mourning Nollywood actor, and Lagos state house of Assembly member, Desmond Elliot. He also asked people to join him in praying against it. He wrote;

The post I Saw Some People Mourning Desmond Elliot – Nigerian Pastor Prophesize appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

