I told Kris about my gender Issues before I made love to her – Caitlyn Jenner opens up

Posted on Apr 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Transgender Caitlyn Jenner has candidly confessed she was not “entirely comfortable” having sex with ex-wife Kris, during their 24-year marriage. In her memoirs, The Secrets of My Life, an extract, published in People Magazine, read: “We fall in love quickly (we marry after seven months). “Since – let’s not kid ourselves – everyone wants to…

