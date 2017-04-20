I told Kris about my gender Issues before I made love to her – Caitlyn Jenner opens up

Transgender Caitlyn Jenner has candidly confessed she was not “entirely comfortable” having sex with ex-wife Kris, during their 24-year marriage. In her memoirs, The Secrets of My Life, an extract, published in People Magazine, read: “We fall in love quickly (we marry after seven months). “Since – let’s not kid ourselves – everyone wants to…

The post I told Kris about my gender Issues before I made love to her – Caitlyn Jenner opens up appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

