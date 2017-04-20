I told Kris about my gender Issues before I made love to her – Caitlyn Jenner opens up
Transgender Caitlyn Jenner has candidly confessed she was not “entirely comfortable” having sex with ex-wife Kris, during their 24-year marriage. In her memoirs, The Secrets of My Life, an extract, published in People Magazine, read: “We fall in love quickly (we marry after seven months). “Since – let’s not kid ourselves – everyone wants to…
The post I told Kris about my gender Issues before I made love to her – Caitlyn Jenner opens up appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG