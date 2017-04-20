I Trust Rashford To Take Free Kicks – Mourinho
Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has expressed his satisfaction in young striker, Marcus Rashford as well as trust to take set-pieces for the team. Rashford featured heavily as United beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Premier League last Sunday, scoring after only eight minutes at Old Trafford. Not only did the 19-year-old rattle Antonio Conte’s defence,…
