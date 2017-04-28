Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I want to revolutionize Fuji music – Igi Aruwe

Posted on Apr 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

I want to revolutionize Fuji music – Igi Aruwe

Talented singer, Ibrahim Abdujabaru, popularly known as Igi Aruwe Superstar, may not be a familiar face, but certainly not new to the music scene especially Fuji.

The ‘Igi Aruwe’ superstar and  son of Jabaru says he’s out to change the face of the Fuji music and give value to the audience. The up and rising star of Fuji exponent who has performed in many shows says, he  wants to revolutionize Fuji music.

Igi Aruwe

“I want to revolutionize the Fuji brand of music to a higher level. Music has been an integral part of me by the grace of God. My dreams of taking Fuji to a new level has propelled me into music. Greatness start by taking a step”.

Asked what his targets are, he said a thousand steps begins with one.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

“My music preaches love and togetherness; to impact on the lives and make the world a better place to live in.  My debut album is receiving finishing touches in the studio.

The post I want to revolutionize Fuji music – Igi Aruwe appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.