‘I Wear my Scars with Pride’ -Toyin Lawani Opens Up About Battling with Fibroid
Days after actress Halima Abubakar detailed her successful fibroid removal on social media, Toyin Lawani has come forward to share her own battles. The business mogul took to her Instagram yesterday to reveal that she once had three massive fibroids removed from her body. She also disclosed that she had received news yesterday from her doctor that the tumours …
The post 'I Wear my Scars with Pride' -Toyin Lawani Opens Up About Battling with Fibroid appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
