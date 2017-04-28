I will commit suicide If I don’t meet Davido before my birthday – Lady

‘I will commit suicide,, Kill myself If I don’t meet Davido before my birthday’ a lady said in a video posted on youtube by Hot Naija Videos recently.

The lady in the video was crying and saying she will kill her self if David Adedeji Adeleke aka Davido did not see her before her birthday in August.

She lamented that she has been following the music star since 2014 and he had not deem it fit to follow her back and that she even opened a fan page for him.

What is your take on this?

The post I will commit suicide If I don’t meet Davido before my birthday – Lady appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

