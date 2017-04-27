Pages Navigation Menu

I will continue to respect Oba Akiolu – Ooni of Ife

Posted on Apr 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has insisted that he will continue to hold the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, in high esteem, despite his snub at a social function on Tuesday. The foremost traditional ruler in Yorubaland made it clear that he was not bothered by Akiolu’s action and that he was […]

