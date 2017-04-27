I will continue to respect Oba Akiolu – Ooni of Ife
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has insisted that he will continue to hold the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, in high esteem, despite his snub at a social function on Tuesday. The foremost traditional ruler in Yorubaland made it clear that he was not bothered by Akiolu’s action and that he was […]
I will continue to respect Oba Akiolu – Ooni of Ife
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!