“I Will Rape You” – Fan Threatens Ufedo Sunshine Over Las Vegas Hotel Room
Nollywood Actress Ufedo Sunshine recently marked her birthday in Las Vegas, USA. The Actress who travelled to the USA to shoot a new movie, took time off set to jet to Las Vegas, the city of Light to mark her birthday this week. She shared a sexy photo in her hotel room and that was […]
The post “I Will Rape You” – Fan Threatens Ufedo Sunshine Over Las Vegas Hotel Room appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!