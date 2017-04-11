I Will Resign If Nigeria Fail To Qualify For World Cup 2018 – Rohr

Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr says he will honour his contract by quitting his role as coach of the team, If Nigeria fails to qualify for the World Cup 2018 in Russia.

Rohr took over as coach of the Nigeria team last year on a two year deal, which is tied to ensuring that Nigeria qualifies for the World Cup 2018 in Russia. Qualification also means an automatic extension of his contract by another two years.

Failure to qualify Nigeria for the World Cup will leave his future as coach of the team in the hands of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) , but the coach says he will leave the team if they fail to qualify regardless of what the NFF decides.

Although Nigeria currently lead their World Cup 2018 qualifiers group with four points ahead of their closest challengers Cameroon, the coach was asked on cable network television Supersport Monday Night Football about his future if Nigeria fails to qualify for the World Cup.

” If we fail to win the ticket to be at the World Cup, for me I’ll say goodbye, but at the moment we are hopeful of getting a result against Cameroon, it is a challenge am willing to take. However , if I fail, I’ll leave”

