I Will Transform Edo Into Dubai – Obaseki

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has said he will leave no stone unturned in his vision to turn the state into Nigeria’s Dubai .

The governor who stated this when he received members of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Edo State, said his ascending into the position as governor of the state was a divine intervention, therefore he will not misuse the opportunity given to him by God to serve the people of the state.

According to him, “Our challenge in the first 120 days is how do we begin to set the agenda because as the rains come, things will get slow. So we are using the dry period to quickly do as much as we could. If I spend endless hours in meetings, meeting individuals, groups, I won’t have the time to do the work. There is always time for us to meet. So I have been saying that let us be patient so we can get so much.

“We have nothing to hide, like you said this is a divine opportunity, it rarely comes and that is why we are working very hard for our people day and night. I don’t mind hurting my fellow man than God because it is God who brought us out, gave us this opportunity and He expects us to please him and nobody else. And the only way we can please God is to work for him and the people who voted us in.

“That is what we are going to do. I can assure you that the future is very very bright. In terms of appointment, I made it clear, first I don’t believe in appointing people to do them favour, no. I must get value for any appointment, if I don’t define for you what I expect you to do for me, at the end of the day I will pay you, you won’t get the value, I won’t get the satisfaction.

“So for us, we are trying to change the paradigm, things are difficult but we have huge opportunities in Nigeria this time. Our agric programme, I just did not believe it will catch like a wild fire and by the grace of God we will come out of these programmes well. Every day we are getting new opportunities, new vistas are opening up, we are trying to run very very fast.”

