Iam8bit is putting together an epic ‘Persona 5’ soundtrack vinyl box set
The nerdy art company Iam8bit is doing two separate versions of the Persona 5 soundtrack on vinyl, one with four LPs and one with six. The deluxe edition, as it’s called, will be particularly all-encompassing.
