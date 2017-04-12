Pages Navigation Menu

Ibadan city master plan won’t lead to demolition – Oyo Govt

Oyo State Government has allayed fears of the people of the state over the proposed Ibadan City Master plan set to be unveiled by next month. The government said that the plan is a guide towards the physical development of Ibadan and to prevent flooding and not a demolition exercise. Special Adviser to Governor Abiola […]

