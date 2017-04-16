‘Ibinabo, Grace Ama tried to ruin my career’ –Crystabel Goddy

Nollywood actress Crystabel Goddy has revealed that the ban slammed on her by the AGN and the consequent lawsuit by fellow actress Princess Chineke had almost ruined her fledgling career. In a chat with Sunday Scoop, Goddy who had an altercation on set with a fellow actress, Princess Chineke, at the end of which Chineke…

The post ‘Ibinabo, Grace Ama tried to ruin my career’ –Crystabel Goddy appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

