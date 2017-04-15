Ibori reveals why he made Okowa Delta Governor from prison
Former governor of Delta, James Ibori, has said despite his incarceration, his support for governor from Delta North, which saw the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2015, was based on justice, equity and fairness. Ibori stated this when he received a delegation of Ndi Anioma led by Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor, the Obi of Owa, […]
