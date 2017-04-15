Pages Navigation Menu

Ibori reveals why he made Okowa Delta Governor from prison

Posted on Apr 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former governor of Delta, James Ibori, has said despite his incarceration, his support for governor from Delta North, which saw the emergence of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in 2015, was based on justice, equity and fairness. Ibori stated this when he received a delegation of Ndi Anioma led by Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor, the Obi of Owa, […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

