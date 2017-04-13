Ibrahimovic, Hazard, Kante make PFA Player of the Year nominees – Daily Post Nigeria
Ibrahimovic, Hazard, Kante make PFA Player of the Year nominees
Manchester United striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Chelsea's Eden Hazard, are among the leading candidates on a six-man shortlist, for the 2016/2017 PFA Player of the Year award. Hazard, who won the prize in 2014/2015, has found his form under manager …
