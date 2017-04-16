Ibrahimovic: Mourinho Was Right To Ask More Of The Strikers

Jose Mourinho criticised his forwards for their performance against Anderlecht and Ibrahimovic says his manager was right to do so.

Mkhitaryan scored the opener in the first half, before Anderlecht got back into the fixture with a late equaliser.

Ibrahimovic admits he was tired and should have killed off the game in the first half and accepts the criticism from the Portuguese.

“I think he was right in this matter,” said Ibrahimovic. “I wasn’t feeling good in the sense of I was feeling tired but it is not an excuse because I still had to do much more and much better than I did.”

“I speak for myself and it was not a good performance,” Ibrahimovic continued. “We’ve played many games and I’ve played in almost all of them.

“But we have one month to go, we are still grinding, still pushing because we have the Europa League and the end of the Premier League. We fight for it.”

