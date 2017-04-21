Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ibrahimovic out for rest of season

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC has reportedly been ruled out for the rest of the season for Manchester United after the horror knee injury he picked up against Anderlecht.

Injured Ibrahimovic

The big Swede’s knee hyper-extended as the Red Devils progressed to the semi-finals of the European competition thanks to an  extra-time goal from Marcus Rashford.

According to talkSPORT broadcaster, Jim White, Ibrahimovic is expected to be ruled out for the rest of the season.

It was a victory that came at a cost, with the 28-goal marksman landing awkwardly as his right led bent the other way while attempting to win a header.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Ibrahimovic rolled around the floor in agony before hobbling off the field  without the use of a stretcher.

It was a victory that came at a cost, with the 28-goal marksman landing awkwardly as his right led bent the other way while attempting to win a header.

The post Ibrahimovic out for rest of season appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.