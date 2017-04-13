ICAN Tasks Members on Probity

The President of Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Deacon Titus Soetan yesterday called on members of the body to imbibe the culture of excellence and integrity in the discharge of their professional duties.

Soetan who was on an official visit to Akwa Ibom gave the chargein Uyonoted that the imperativeness of members displaying professional excellence couldn’t be over emphasized.

He urged them to continue to fly the professional’s flag of honesty, integrity and excellence with distinction in your respective spheres of influence.

According to him ‘’ unless chartered accountants continue to demonstrate these great ideals through exemplary conduct, we cannot legitimately claim to be conscience of the nation.

“I therefore, wish to remind you to continually update your skills. The nation is looking on to us as chartered accountants to bring our expertise to bear in this process”.

As members of this noble body, it is not good to absent yourself from general meetings I expect all of you to demonstrate professional knowledge, skills and excellence of the discharge of your duties; and continue to exhibit an unwavering commitment to ethical values of accountability, transparency, honesty, integrity as emphasized by the profession and institute.

“I enjoin you to continue to live above board. It is no longer news that the absence of transparency and accountability has intensified the prevalence of corruption and sharp practices in low and high places in the nation. “

As a result, this has accounted for the slow pace of development of this richly endowed nation. Indeed, financial improprieties by persons in position of trust have been a recipe for under-development, increased suffering of the citizens, unemployment, hunger and anger of the poor and insecurity for all.



Soetan who assured of his resolve to ensure that ICAN get a befitting secretariat in Akwa Ibom where all activities of members could be well coordinated enjoined them to partner the state Government in order to accelerate the production of new accountants .



On his part the president Uyo District of ICAN Mr. Mbobo Erasmus commended the president for coming to Akwa Ibom.

He said members of the institute in Akwa Ibom has follow with keen interest the giant strides and achievements recorded by the president and his team which has brought unparalleled growth to the institute despite several challenges.