ICYMI: Taylor Banned For Two Games For Coleman Tackle

The Football Association of Wales has confirmed that Neil Taylor has been banned for two world cup qualifying games by fifa, for his challenge on Seamus Coleman.

The Aston Villa defender was sent off for the challenge on Coleman, that broke the leg of the Everton man.

Coleman underwent surgery on his right tibia and fibula. And the FAW has confirmed Taylor will miss the match against Serbia and Austria.

Coleman expressed his thanks for the messages of support he has received in recent weeks, as he spent time in Ireland to begin his recovery.

“Until something like this happens you don’t always realise how fortunate you are to play for this club, to play for the national team and to have all that support behind me,” the 28-year-old told Everton’s official website.

“I always knew this was a great club, a special club. I never wanted this injury to happen but it has reminded me that the club is amazing, as is the support I had from all the fans.

“I try to get involved as much as I can and help people outside of the game and I think I got that support back 10 times over.

“I couldn’t possibly thank everyone because there’s too many but everyone has played their part so far and it’s my job now to do the rest and get back on that pitch.

“I’ve had tough journeys before in the past. It hasn’t been a smooth journey to play for Everton and to captain my country.

“I’m a fighter and there’s a part of me that’s looking forward to this challenge. It’s something to start all over again and fight for.”

