ICYMI: United Draw Celta Vigo And Ajax Play In The UEL Semifinals

The Europa league semifinal has pitted Manchester United against Celta Vigo and Lyon against Ajax.

Manchester United had to battle in exttatime to beat Anderlecht, with Rashford scoring the winning goal.

Celta Vigo beat Genk 4-3 on aggregate to qualify for the next round , after drawing 1-1 away.

Ajax came out on top against Schalke, to win 4-3 on aggregate, and will be playing Lyon for the first time.

