If Buhari needs more rest he should transfer power again
The constitution says that the president, in governing the country, should meet regularly with the members of the federal executive council. But it doesn’t say how often nor how regularly this meeting should be held. This explains why former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua initially decided to hold the federal executive council meeting every fortnight before…
The post If Buhari needs more rest he should transfer power again appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!