If I Could marry Tiwa Savage again, here’s what I’d do differently – Teebilz

Husband of popular musician Tiwa Savage, TeeBillz said there would be no point in having an elaborate wedding if I he had a chance to re-do his marriage ceremony all over. Speaking as a panelist at Mind the Gap X, a love and relationship class for single, married and divorced people organized by Pastor Wale…

The post If I Could marry Tiwa Savage again, here’s what I’d do differently – Teebilz appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

