If Nigeria Disintegrates, The North will be poorest – Emir of Kano
Emir of Kano, Sanusi Muhammad II says if Nigeria were to break up into components today, Northern Nigeria would be the poorest countries in the world. The Monarch said this in his keynote address during the opening ceremony of Kaduna State’s Investment and Economic summit (KADINVEST), titled ‘Promoting Investment Amidst Economic Challenges’ in Kaduna state…
The post If Nigeria Disintegrates, The North will be poorest – Emir of Kano appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG