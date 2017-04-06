Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

If Nigeria Disintegrates, The North will be poorest – Emir of Kano

Posted on Apr 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Muhammad II says if Nigeria were to break up into components today, Northern N‎igeria would be the poorest countries in the world. The Monarch said this in his keynote address during the opening ceremony of Kaduna State’s Investment and Economic summit (KADINVEST), titled ‘Promoting Investment Amidst Economic Challenges’ in Kaduna state…

Got something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post If Nigeria Disintegrates, The North will be poorest – Emir of Kano appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.