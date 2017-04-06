If Nigeria Disintegrates, The North will be poorest – Emir of Kano

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Muhammad II says if Nigeria were to break up into components today, Northern N‎igeria would be the poorest countries in the world. The Monarch said this in his keynote address during the opening ceremony of Kaduna State’s Investment and Economic summit (KADINVEST), titled ‘Promoting Investment Amidst Economic Challenges’ in Kaduna state…

