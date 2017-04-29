‘If the President dies whilst on the throne there will be chaos’ – Femi Fani Kayode

Former Aviation Minister in the country, Femi Fani-Kayode has in a recent opinion piece titled; ‘The Ailing President And The Coming Conflagration In Nigeria’ noted that the country will be thrown into chaos should the president die in office. Femi Fani-Kayode who in the piece stateed that the President, Muhammadu Buhari now looks like a…

The post ‘If the President dies whilst on the throne there will be chaos’ – Femi Fani Kayode appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

