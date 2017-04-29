‘If there’s a shutdown, there’s a shutdown,’ Trump says
President Donald Trump downplayed the severity of a potential government shutdown, just two days shy of a deadline for Congress to reach a spending deal to avert temporary layoffs of federal workers. “We’ll see what happens. If there’s a shutdown, there’s a shutdown,” Trump told Reuters in an interview, adding that Democrats would be to…
