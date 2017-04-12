If what I saw is the authentic pay slip of Mr Speaker, it means I earn more than him- Dogara

Suspended House of Reps member, Abdulmumin Jibrin has reacted to the payslip released by Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara yesterday.

Using his twitter handle, Jibrin who got suspended last September for accusing Dogara and some members of the House of budget padding feels he is being overpaid if truly Dogara receives the amount stated on the slip.

The tweets read ” If what I saw is the authentic pay slip of Mr Speaker, it means I earn more than him from what I see in my salary statement of account.

“I have requested for my pay slip from NASS, I will publish it and my monthly salary statement of account. Perhaps I have been over paid”.

