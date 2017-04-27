If you had what I had you’d run mad, Davido tells Nigerians (WATCH)

by Dolapo Adelana David ‘Davido’ Adeleke has said many Nigerians will actually run mad if they possessed what he had….

Read » If you had what I had you’d run mad, Davido tells Nigerians (WATCH) on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

