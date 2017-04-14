Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ife clash: Monarchs petition Buhari, IGP over police detention of traditional ruler

Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ife Crisis

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The monarch and five others are still being held, Afenifere said.

The post Ife clash: Monarchs petition Buhari, IGP over police detention of traditional ruler appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Leave a Reply

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.