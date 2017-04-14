Ife Clash: Police releases 15 of 21 Yoruba suspects

By Dapo Akinrefon

FIFTEEN out of the 21 indigenes of Ile-Ife arrested over their alleged involvement in the march 8, 2017 clash between the Yoruba and Hausa communities in the ancient town have been released unconditionally.

Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin confirmed to Vanguard yesterday, that the 15 indigenes were released around 4pm to a member of the defense lawyers, Mr Ropo Oyewole.

However, the traditional ruler among them, Oba Ademola Ademiluyi and five others who were also paraded are still in Police custody.

Speaking with Vanguard, Odumakin said: “As at 4pm yesterday evening, 15 detained Ile-Ife indigenes were released. They were released to a member of the defense team, Mr Ropo Oyewole. Unfortunately, the Kabiyesi and five others are still in detention.”

Those released include Ayoola Abimbola, Bello Wahab, Peter Omisore, Adefisan Isaac, Adelekan Kehinde, Elufisan Akintoye, Omisanmi Isaac and Adejobe Monday.

Others are Olanrewaju Adebayo, Akanbi Adeyinka, Obimakin Samuel, Alhaji Zakariyu Abdulyakeen, Bamidele Elufisan, Clement Kehinde, Akinyombo Seye.

Odumakin called on the police to release the remaining detainees unconditionally.

He said; “We are awaiting the release of the remaining six indigenes and we also demand their unconditional release too.”

Recall that 38 people were arrested as a result of the Ife clash between the Yoruba and Hausa communities in ancient town but only 20 of them, including a traditional ruler, who were all Yoruba were paraded at Abuja Force Headquarters of the police.

Those paraded included, Olarenwaju Adebayo, Akanbi Adeyinka, Obimakinde Samuel, Alhaji Zakari Abdulyekini, Bamidele Ilusanmi, Jimoh Sakiru, Eluwole Akeem and Eluwole Kuburat.

Others are Ayoola Abimbola, Bello Wahab, Taiwo Fokinwajo, Oba Ademola Ademiluyi, Peter Omisope, Adefisan Isaac, Adelekan Kehinde, Olufisan Akintoye, Omisanmi Isaac, Olarenwaju Daniel, Seye Akinyonbo and Adejugnon Monday.

