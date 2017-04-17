Pages Navigation Menu

IG of Police orders dismantling of illegal roadblocks by States, LGs

Posted on Apr 17, 2017

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has deployed Special X-Squad Teams of the Force across the country to commence with effect from Monday, the removal of all forms of illegal blockage of Highways and Roads, and other obstructions on public Highways and Roads created by unlawful Revenue/Tax collectors, Road Transport Unions, Labour and Trade […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

