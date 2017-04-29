IG of Police wants to kill me – Wike
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has claimed that the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is after his life. Wike stated this while speaking to journalists in Port Harcourt, the state capital on Saturday. The Governor said that the IG of Police, directed his crack team to invade his house in Asokoro, Abuja on Friday, […]
