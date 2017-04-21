Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

IG of Police’s fake brother nabbed over ‘N250m contract’

Posted on Apr 21, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A middle-aged man, has been arrested in Minna for parading himself as the “brother” of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris. Minna is the capital of Niger State where Idris hails from. The suspect, whose real name is Baba Muhammed, was arrested at the Sauka-Kahuta area of the state after duping an unsuspecting […]

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

IG of Police’s fake brother nabbed over ‘N250m contract’

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comment

Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.