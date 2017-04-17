IG orders arrest of tax, revenue collectors on federal roads

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has ordered the immediate deployment of a special force to arrest illegal tax and revenue collectors on all federal roads in the country.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO) Jimoh Moshood yesterday said the directive given to the Special X-Squad teams of the police force across the country is to commence today (Monday).

Quoting the relevant laws to back up the order, the statement said: “Taxes and Levies Act, Laws of Federation of Nigeria 2004 Section 2 (2) disallowed any person, including a tax authority from mounting a roadblock in any part of the federation for the purpose of collecting any tax or levy.”

The directive further asserts that any defaulter should be arrested forthwith and be charged as appropriate as it is illegal to constitute such nuisance on the road, under whatever guise.

The directive, according to the IGP, is to ensure the “removal of all forms of illegal blockage of highways and roads, and other obstructions on public highways and roads created by unlawful revenue/tax collectors, road transport unions, labour and trade-related unions inhibiting vehicular movement and smooth passage of passengers and goods, and other road users across the country.

“Nigeria Police Force hereby advises the relevant state governments, local councils, boards of internal revenue service across the country, various transport unions, labour and traders associations that it is against the law for any organisation to create a blockage and restrict or restrain members of the public the free usage of roads and highways anywhere in the country.”

The statement further said these road blockades were sometimes used by armed robbers and other criminals to torment innocent travellers.

