Igbara Odo crisis: Police confirm officer’s death

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—The Ekiti State police command yesterday confirmed the death of one of its men in the Igbara Odo-Ekiti crisis last Friday, by youths of the town.

This is just as the police have commenced the enforcement of the dusk to dawn curfew imposed on the community by governor Ayodele Fayose, who visited the town with the Commissioner of Police, Mr Abdullahi Chafe, in the wake of the crisis.

Youths in Igbara Odo, alleged to be officials and members of Federation of Igbara Oke Students Union, FISU, unleashed mayhem on the palace of the Arajaka of Igbara Odo, on Friday, claiming that he had not properly accounted for the money raised in their community celebration.

Confirming the loss of a policeman in the crisis, the Public Relations Officer of the Ekiti Police Command, Mr. Alberto Adeyemi, said his body had been deposited in the morgue.

Adeyemi also announced that three arrests had been made in connection to the crisis and added that; “Mobile and conventional policemen have been deployed in the area to maintain peace and also ensure strict compliance with the curfew.’’

He said normalcy had returned to the town but the monarch could not return to the palace yet because the place was vandalised by the rampaging youths.

According to the Public Relations Officer, since the monarch was rescued out of the place by policemen, he could not return to the palace immediately because the youths vandalised so many things and destroyed almost all the property there.

The post Igbara Odo crisis: Police confirm officer’s death appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

