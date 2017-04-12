Igbo actors call for Kanu’s immediate release

Members of Igbo Actors Development Organisation (IGADO), an umbrella body of Igbo speaking actors and entertainers in Nollywood, have called for immediate release of leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

IGADO, which prides itself as parading the army of A- list artists and celebrities from South East, including Rivers, Bayelsa and Delta states, said they are giving the Federal Government an option of dialogue, instead of continued infringement on Kanu’s rights.

“IGADO is solidly behind the call for the release of Nnamdi Kanu. We are giving the Federal Government options of dialogue instead of continued infringement on the rights of the freedom fighter.

“It is unacceptable and unreasonable to keep somebody beyond the required time limit and deprive him of his cherished freedom in a government that is operating democracy,” the group said.

Sun

